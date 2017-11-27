Three ways to give back in Boston this #GivingTuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global effort to give back this holiday season. Here's a few ways to offer support in Massachusetts.

An important part of the holiday season is the idea of giving back, and it’s easier than ever to make that effort to do good on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Giving Tuesday has become a global movement since 2012, and this marks the sixth year of the trend to set aside the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to celebrate and encourage “giving.” As Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick off the shopping portion of the holiday season, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable endeavors that accompany the holidays.

Here are a few ways to give back in Boston:

Boloco + Greater Boston Food Bank

The Boston burrito chain has a special offer this Giving Tuesday that makes it super easy to give back. Just buy a burrito or a burrito bowl from any Boloco, and the company will donate a meal to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Boloco is planning to donate one meal for every burrito or bowl ordered, so if you plan to head to a Boloco for lunch, you don’t even need to go out of your way to help out.

Giving Tuesday: Tomorrow, Boloco will donate one meal to The Greater Boston Food Bank for every burrito or bowl ordered. Catering too. https://t.co/aoPjWxu5Cb#GivingTuesday#GivingTuesdayBOS pic.twitter.com/2AdlBq6MOV — boloco (@boloco) November 27, 2017

If you’re not a burrito fan, or just want to give back even more, the Greater Boston Food Bank has its own Giving Tuesday promotion. Any donation to the food bank on Nov. 28 is automatically doubled, thanks to help from law firm Ropes & Gray, so your gift goes further.

American Red Cross of Massachusetts

This Giving Tuesday is especially important for the Red Cross, the relief organization said, because it’s been a year of multiple natural disasters that have left thousands of communities in need of aid. From the back-to-back hurricanes to the wildfires in California, the Red Cross has been stretched thin.

More than 300 volunteers from the Red Cross of Massachusetts have had to travel far from home to lend support, the organization said. That’s why the Red Cross is urging Bay Staters to participate in Giving Tuesday, either by making a tax-deductible donation, learning about becoming a volunteer themselves, or making an appointment to donate blood and platelets.

Rose Kennedy Greenway

Though Boston’s parks may not be on in the front of your mind as the weather gets colder, the Rose Kennedy Greenway is encouraging residents to support the public space this Giving Tuesday.

The Greenway is a 1.5-mile long public park in the heart of Boston, maintained and programmed by the nonprofit the Greenway Conservancy. Giving to the Greenway helps sustain the park’s organic horticulture and helps fund the more than 400 free programs, public events, art installations and more put on throughout the park.

Those who want to make a gift this Giving Tuesday can either make a donation, join the Greenway’s Membership program for a tax-deductible fee or purchase a Mothers’ Walk Paver, a 6 inch by 6 inch stone at the Greenway’s Mother’s Walk, that can be dedicated to a loved one.

Find more ways to give back in Boston and beyond at givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me.