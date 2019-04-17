What to do in Boston for Easter Sunday 2019

Those of you that celebrate Easter, you know that the holiday doesn't have a fixed date; coincidently, this year, Passover is observed from April 19-27th. Meaning? There's something for everyone this Easter Sunday, April 21: an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo, a trip to the aquarium, and yes, a Passover dinner.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Mandarin Oriental is offering a traditional child-friendly Easter Egg Hunt in the Hotel's Grand Ballroom. Parents can mix, mingle and enjoy a homemade treat from Pastry Chef Robert Differ, while their kids collect eggs and enjoy a visit and photo-op with the Easter Bunny. One ticket ($28) per child from 2:30-3pm. This event is offered complimentary to guests dining at Bar Boulud, Boston for Easter Brunch.

Mandarin Oriental

776 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02199

(617) 535-8888

Easter Grand Buffet with Petting Zoo for Kids

Hop over to Fairmont Copley Plaza and celebrate Easter with a family-friendly brunch buffet with multiple seating options at 10:30 and 11:00am, and 2:00 and 2:30pm As a special treat for your little ones, children can play with adorable farm animals from Enchanted Animal Parties petting zoo, participate in an Easter egg hunt, enjoy an arts n' crafts section, and get creative at a decorate-your-own-cookie station. All leftovers from Easter brunch will be donated to Boston Rescue Mission, an organization that brings food to the hungry and homeless in the city. Tickets are $115 each

Fairmont Copley Plaza

138 St. James Avenue

Boston Massachusetts 02116

(617) 267-5300

If you're observing Passover (but not kosher) from April 19-27, Our Fathers' is offering a special Passover Seder three course meal including chicken kreplach soup, wild ramps, brisket, parsley gremolata, apple walnut bulgar, chocolate matzo bark, Manischewitz ice cream, and pistachio mini pavlova - all for $40/person.

Our Fathers

197 North Harvard Street

Allston, MA 02134

And finally, if you just need a place to walk around after eating the ears off many a chocolate bunny, the New England Aquarium is the place to go! There are thousands of aquatic animals to visit: little blue penguins, delicate leafy seadragon, lumbering sea turtles and an Indo-Pacific Coral Reef. You can even reach out and gently stroke sharks and rays and watch northern fur seals and California sea lions play in the open-air exhibit. From watching penguin feeding to talks with the ocean tank divers and live animal demonstrations, there's something for everyone.

1 Central Wharf

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 973-5200