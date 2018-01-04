When will, Snow, Bomb Cyclone, End, Stop

Over a foot of snow is expected in the greater Boston area in the coming hours

Boston will see over a foot of snow in some areas. Getty Images

The first major snow storm of 2018 is here, with the so-called Snow Bomb Cyclone delivering over a foot of snow in some parts of the Northeast. For the major cities that will be affected by this storm - Boston, New York and Philadelphia - snowfall will only occur on Thursday.

That's not to say Friday won't be without its issues as more arctic air will freeze whatever is left on the roads, meaning slippery roads. Friday's forecast for Boston is a high of 16 degrees with a low of zero. New York's high on Friday will be 15, with a low of 4.

The Snow Bomb Cyclone will end in Boston tonight around 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

In Philadelphia, the snow is expected to stop around 1:30 p.m. Eastern. In New York City, the snow is expected to stop around 3 p.m. Eastern.