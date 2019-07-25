Woman critically injured from falling debris in Boston's North End

A woman was seriously injured Thursday when she was hit by falling metal debris as she was walking in Boston's North End.

Police say the woman, who was not identified but is in her thirties, was walking on the sidewalk along Atlantic Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when the debris fell from a construction site in a building above. She sustained life-threatening injuries.

The object that hit her was reportedly a metal railing that fell from the roof of a five-story building. Workers were operating a crane at the site. Bystanders jumped in to help the woman as emergency personel traveled to the scene. Various departments, including police and OSHA, are now investigating the incident.