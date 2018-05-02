Here are all the street closures for the Five Boro Bike Tour

Get ready, the Five Boro Bike Tour is gearing up to take over the city this Sunday. Approximately 32,000 cyclists will ride together 40 miles through New York City’s five boroughs on May 6. The bike event starts at 7:30 a.m., EST.
The annual event gives cyclists and enthusiasts the opportunity to bike through Manhattan, The Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island. Cyclists who ever dreamed of biking through New York City free of cars and taking in the views while crossing the Verrazano-Narrow Bridge will have their chance this Sunday.
The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is the country’s largest charitable bike ride. Proceeds from the Five Boro Bike tour help fund free bike educational programs for children and adults.
Because the 40-mile bike ride will maneuver its way through all five boroughs, there will be many streets closed throughout all of New York City, so make sure you’re prepared.
Below, is everything you need to know about the TD Five Boro Bike Tour including start time, route, and street closure information.
When is the Five Boro Bike Tour?
The TD Five Boro Bike tour is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 6. The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m.
Where is the Five Boro Bike Tour start and finish line?
The bike tour startline is at Franklin Street and Church Street in Lower Manhattan. According to Bike New York, there are different entrance points for each of the four start waves from Church Street to Battery Park, running south. The bike tour will finish on Staten Island.
How many miles is the bike tour?
The bike tour will travel 40 miles through all five New York City boroughs.
MAP: Five Boro Bike Tour Route
Below is a map for the 2018 TD Five Boro Bike Tour. Click the image to view and download a full-size version of the map.
TD Five Boro Bike Tour street closures
Below is the long list of street and road closures for the 2018 TD Five Boro Bike Tour.
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets and roads will be closed Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., EST. Plan accordingly to avoid the traffic nightmare.
Manhattan
Peter Minuit Plaza between State Street and South Street
Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street
State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place
Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street
Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street
Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street
Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street
West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive
East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive
Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard
Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street
East/West 135th Street btw Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue
Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx bound)
Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound Lanes Only) btw 3rd Avenue Bridge
and East 116th Street
East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue
Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street
Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound Lanes Only) btw 116th Street and 63rd
Street Exit
East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound Lanes Only) and
Queens Borough Bridge Exit
Queens Borough Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street
Queens Borough Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan bound)
Battery Place between State Street and West Street
Washington Street between Battery Place and Morris Street
Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street
Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street
Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street
Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street
Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street
Vesey Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Warren Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Reade Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway
White Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Walker Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
Lispenard Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
Brooklyn
McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue
Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
Franklin Street between Java Street and Kent Avenue
Kent Avenue between Java Street and Williamsburg Street West
Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue
Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street
North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue
Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street
York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street
Gold Street between York Street and Front Street
Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street
Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street
Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street
Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street
Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street
Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street
Columbia Street btw Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street
BQE/Gowanus Expressway btw BQE West Entrance Columbia St and Verrazano
Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)
Queens
21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North
Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route
Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street
19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard
Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard
Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South
Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street
14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue
31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive
44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street
11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge
Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn bound)
Staten Island
Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street
Edgewater Street/ Front Street btw Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street
Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace