Here are all the street closures for the Five Boro Bike Tour

Get ready, the Five Boro Bike Tour is gearing up to take over the city this Sunday. Approximately 32,000 cyclists will ride together 40 miles through New York City’s five boroughs on May 6. The bike event starts at 7:30 a.m., EST.

The annual event gives cyclists and enthusiasts the opportunity to bike through Manhattan, The Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island. Cyclists who ever dreamed of biking through New York City free of cars and taking in the views while crossing the Verrazano-Narrow Bridge will have their chance this Sunday.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is the country’s largest charitable bike ride. Proceeds from the Five Boro Bike tour help fund free bike educational programs for children and adults.

Because the 40-mile bike ride will maneuver its way through all five boroughs, there will be many streets closed throughout all of New York City, so make sure you’re prepared.

Below, is everything you need to know about the TD Five Boro Bike Tour including start time, route, and street closure information.

When is the Five Boro Bike Tour?

The TD Five Boro Bike tour is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 6. The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m.

Where is the Five Boro Bike Tour start and finish line?

The bike tour startline is at Franklin Street and Church Street in Lower Manhattan. According to Bike New York, there are different entrance points for each of the four start waves from Church Street to Battery Park, running south. The bike tour will finish on Staten Island.

How many miles is the bike tour?

The bike tour will travel 40 miles through all five New York City boroughs.

MAP: Five Boro Bike Tour Route

Below is a map for the 2018 TD Five Boro Bike Tour. Click the image to view and download a full-size version of the map.

TD Five Boro Bike Tour street closures

Below is the long list of street and road closures for the 2018 TD Five Boro Bike Tour.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets and roads will be closed Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., EST. Plan accordingly to avoid the traffic nightmare.

Manhattan

Peter Minuit Plaza between State Street and South Street

Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street

East/West 135th Street btw Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx bound)

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound Lanes Only) btw 3rd Avenue Bridge

and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound Lanes Only) btw 116th Street and 63rd

Street Exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound Lanes Only) and

Queens Borough Bridge Exit

Queens Borough Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street

Queens Borough Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan bound)

Battery Place between State Street and West Street

Washington Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street

Vesey Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Warren Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Reade Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway

White Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Walker Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Lispenard Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Brooklyn

McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue between Java Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street btw Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE/Gowanus Expressway btw BQE West Entrance Columbia St and Verrazano

Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Queens

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn bound)

Staten Island

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

Edgewater Street/ Front Street btw Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace