New Yorkers can get cheap Lyft rides this week for the Fourth of July

In addition to Lyft discounts, you can also get money off Via and Curb rides.

Fourth of July is among one of the deadliest times for drunk driving. According to data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, an average of 118 people die in car crashes on July 4 — and alcohol is a big factor. To discourage drinking and driving this holiday week, New Yorkers can get Via, Curb and Lyft discounts of $10 through the early hours of July 9.

These discounts are part of the "Know Your Limit" initiative announced last year, in partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation. In 2017, a promo was offered for Curb rides alone, but this Fourth of July, Via and Lyft discounts were added to make finding safe rides even easier.

The "Know Your Limit" initiative is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s larger Vision Zero program to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and make the city’s streets safer.

This Fourth of July the NYPD announced that it will be cracking down on enforcement with random checkpoints, as they've done in past years.

"If you're out celebrating this holiday week, make certain you and your loved ones have a designated driver," NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a news release. "Around the city, in every neighborhood, our police officers will be looking for anyone who is drinking and driving. And we’ll be fully enforcing our traffic laws, which are intended to keep all New Yorkers safe."

How to access these Via, Curb and Lyft discounts

These $10 Via, Curb and Lyft discounts started on Friday, June 29, and are only available for trips through the five boroughs of NYC. During the promo period, they are valid between 8:00 p.m. EST and 2:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m. EST, depending on the rideshare app you're using.

Promo codes vary for each app and can only be used once.

These Via, Curb and Lyft discounts will last until the early morning hours of July 9 — so, if you don’t plan to use them on the Fourth of July, you still have time.

Lyft discounts

Ann Ferracane, General Manager of Lyft New York & New Jersey, told Metro in a statement that the company is offering Lyft discounts to "combat drunk driving and offer reliable rides" to local residents and visitors "during one of the busiest travel holidays."

Lyft discounts of $10 are offered during the promo period between the hours of 8:00 p.m. EST and 2:00 a.m. EST.

Use the promo code KNOWYOURLIMIT on the app. To claim this code, click through to Lyft’s website and enter your phone number in the space provided.

Other rideshare app discounts: Curb and Via

For $10 off a taxi booked through the Curb app, use the promo code 4NODWI. For more information, click through to the Curb "Know Your Limit" page.

The promo code for Via is KNOWYOURLIMIT and lasts through 3:00 a.m. EST each night during the promo period. Click through to the Via website for more information.

If you’ve had too much to drink this Independence Day, know that Lyft discounts — and money off other rideshare apps — are at your disposal.