163rd Street C train station begins 6-month closure for renovations

It is the first of four stations that will close this spring as part of the MTA’s Enhanced Station Initiative.

The 163rd Street C train station closed for six months of renovations that include waterproofing, lighting, staircases and entrance improvements and the installation of countdown clocks and Wi-Fi. (Wikimedia)

Washington Heights residents who use the 163rd Street-Amsterdam Avenue subway station on the C line will need to find a new way to and from home as the station will be closed for repairs for the next six months.

The station closed Monday to undergo renovations that include waterproofing, lighting, staircases and entrance improvements. Digital countdown clocks and Wi-Fi will also be installed.

During the duration of the work, which is slated to be completed in September, A and C trains will skip the 163rd Street stop in both directions.

As an alternative, straphangers can walk to the 168th Street station, which serves A, C and 1 trains, or the 155th Street C train station or 157th Street 1 train station.

They can also take the M3, M100 or M101 buses to transfer to A or C trains at 155th Street or 168th Street. If they need to transfer to another bus, they can ask bus drivers for a MetroCard Bus Transfer, which will be good for two hours, according to MTA.info.

The station closure is the first in the MTA’s Enhanced Station Initiative. Three other stations on the B and C lines are on the docket for closures this spring: 110th Street (April 9), 72nd Street (May 7) and 86th Street (June 4).

More the 30 subway stations are also slated to undergo similar improvements in the coming years.