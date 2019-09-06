How to commemorate 9/11 in NYC in 2019

Wednesday marks 18 years since the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Every year, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum observe the anniversary with a series of events that occur at the museum and memorial.

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum will honor the 2,983 people who were tragically killed during the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, those aboard Flight 93, as well as those killed during the World Trade bombing on February 26, 1993.

Although the museum will be closed to the public on Wednesday, it will open its doors to the family members of victims who will read every name on the list of those lost (the list can be viewed at names.911memorial.org).

There will be a moment of silence at six points throughout the day.

Here’s an outline shared by ABC of the event programming:

-8:39 a.m. - Program begins

-8:46 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time AA Flight 11 struck North Tower)

-Families of victims of 2001 and 1993 attacks will begin reading the names.

-9:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time UA Flight 175 struck South Tower)

-Reading of names continues

-9:37 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time AA Flight 77 struck the Pentagon)

-Reading of names continues

-9:59 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the South Tower)

-Reading of names continues

-10:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time UA Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania)

-Reading of names continues

-10:28 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the North Tower)

-Reading of names continues to a conclusion

-12:30 p.m. - Program concludes

There will also be an honor guard with individuals from NYPD, FDNY, and the Port Authority Police.

The Tribute in Light, a commemorative public art installation that first presented six months after the 9/11 attacks, has shined every year since 2002, and this year will be no different. Assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial, twin beams of light reach up to four miles into the sky and resemble the shape of the Twin Towers. The Tribute in Light will shine from dusk to dawn.