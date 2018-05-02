2 die in separate Bronx shootings: NYPD

A 37-year-old man was killed in Norwood, while a 26-year-old man was fatally shot and two others seriously injured in Morrisania.

Dwayne Saunders, a 37-year-old from Queens, was shot several times around 11 a.m. in Norwood after shots were fired on Perry Avenue. He later died at a local hospital from his gunshot wounds, officials said.

Around 10 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot and killed near Prospect Avenue and East 164th Street in Morrisania after a man in his 20s, who was wearing a ski mask and gray hoodie, exited a beige sedan and opened fire. A 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is in critical condition, as is a 29-year-old man who was shot in the leg, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released. Police sources told PIX11 that they believe the shooting was gang-related.

