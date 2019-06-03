2 toddlers reported missing in Brooklyn

NYPD were searching for two missing children in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

Officials said that two boys, ages 1 and 3, were reported missing at about 7:15 a.m. from a home on Warren Street near Third Avenue in Boerum Hill when their grandfather’s girlfriend could not find them. Police said the two were last seen at about 7 a.m. that morning.

According to the New York Post, the children were in the woman’s care at the time of their disappearance.

The 1-year-old was last seen wearing tan pants and a Lion King T-shirt and the 3-year-old was wearing green cargo shorts and a white T-shirt.