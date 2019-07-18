200th firefighter dies of 9/11-related illness

Richard Driscoll is the 200th FDNY officer to pass due to 9/11 related illnesses.

New York City lost two more of its heroes — Richard Driscoll and Kevin Nolan.

Driscoll is the 200thmember of the FDNY to pass away as a result of an illness due to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to ABC.

Prior to his career at FDNY, Driscoll served during the Vietnam war. ABC reports that he was cited for bravery five times during his career.

Mayor de Blasio shared the news of his death on social media and urged the Senate to fund the 9/11 victim’s compensation fund.

Rest in peace, firefighters Richard Driscoll and Kevin Nolan.



200 members of the FDNY have now succumbed to WTC-related illness. They didn’t hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done.



The Senate MUST fully fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. pic.twitter.com/pHTif6PwCL — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 18, 2019

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro shared in a statement, “It is almost incomprehensible that after losing 343 members on September 11, we have now had 200 more FDNY members die due to World Trade Center illness. These heroes gave their lives bravely fighting to rescue and recover others. We will never forget them.”

News of these tragic deaths comes within days of Senator Rand Paul R-Ky., blocking the request of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. to approve the 9/11 Victim’s, Compensation Fund. If the bi-partisan bill was passed, it would have fast-tracked its approval.

Paul, R-Ky., blocked the bill because he questioned the time frame of it and thinks that the country should focus on debt instead of spending more money.

Despite this backward step, Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer encouraged Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader to discuss the bill. It is being reported that McConnell R-Ky agreed to call a vote in Congress.