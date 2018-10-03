2018 Columbus Day Parade: Start time, route, street closures

A woman in festive dress walks in the annual Columbus Day Parade in 2018.

“In 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue,” so goes the saying that pretty much all Americans learn in elementary school. And on Monday, the 2018 Columbus Day Parade will sail along New York City’s Fifth Avenue.

New York’s Columbus Day Parade, organized by the Columbus Citizens Foundation, bills itself as “the world’s largest celebration of Italian-American culture.”

The 2018 Columbus Day Parade in New York City marks the 74th iteration of the event. With each year the parade grows, according to the Columbus Citizens Foundation, attracting millions of viewers around the world and more than a half million spectators out in the streets of Midtown.

If you’re going to be part of the crowd, here’s what to know before you head to Fifth Avenue.

When is the 2018 Columbus Day Parade?

The NYC Columbus Day Parade 2018 is on Monday, October 8. The events are set to start at 1130 a.m., with the parade stepping off at noon from 47th Street and Fifth Avenue.

The 2018 Columbus Day Parade will feature about 35,000 marchers from 130 organizations, including bands, floats and cultural groups.

Columbus Day Parade 2018 Route, Street Closures

After kicking off from 47th Street and Fifth Avenue, the Columbus Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue from 44th to 72nd Street, with “red carpet performances” on Fifth Avenue between 67th and 69th Streets.

The following streets will be closed on Monday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 2018 Columbus Day Parade, per the NYPD and the New York City Department of Transportation:

Formation

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 47th Street

How to watch the 2018 Columbus Day Parade

If you can’t make it to Midtown in person, that doesn’t mean you have to miss the Columbus Day Parade entirely.

The parade will air on WABC-TV New York from noon to 3 p.m. in a live broadcast.