Here's what you need to know about the 2018 Hispanic Day Parade

Dancers in colorful costumes pass on the Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, USA, during the Hispanic Day parade on October 13, 2013.

New York City is home to the largest Hispanic population out of any city in the United States, and this weekend, residents will celebrate their heritage at the 2018 Hispanic Day Parade in Midtown, Manhattan,

More than 2.5 million New Yorkers (29 percent of the city’s total population) are of Hispanic heritage, according to 2017 Census data. The New York City Hispanic Day Parade has been celebrating this population and their culture since 1985.

This year is the 54th Hispanic Day Parade. Here’s everything you need to know about the celebration.

When is NYC Hispanic Day Parade 2018?

The 2018 Hispanic Day Parade is on Sunday, October 14, 2018. It’s also been referred to as the Hispanic Columbus Day Parade because the event usually takes place on the Sunday before or after Columbus Day.

It coincides with Columbus Day each year because the parade is timed to celebrate the last days of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is held yearly from September 15 to October 15.

2018 Hispanic Day Parade Route, Street Closures.

The NYC Hispanic Day Parade kicks off from 44th Street and Fifth Avenue at noon, and then marches up Fifth Avenue to 77th Street.

Here are the 2018 Hispanic Day Parade street closures, according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the Hispanic Columbus Day Parade at the discretion of NYPD.

Formation

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 43rd Street and 66th Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 66th Street and 72nd Street

67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

The 2018 Hispanic Day Parade theme is the “Empowerment of Women,” according to NewYorkLatinCulture.com, and some prominent Hispanic New Yorkers will be honored at the event, like Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. and New York State Supreme Court Justice Carmen Velasquez.