2018 Congressional Primary Election: What you need to know in NYC

Here's everything you need to know about what New York City congressional seats are up for grabs in the 2018 primary election.

The New York 2018 primary election is on Tuesday, do you know all the details of who’s is on your ballot and where to go in order to vote?

For the federal primary election on June 26, New Yorkers will weigh in on six congressional districts to decide which candidates appear on the November 2018 general election ballot. Here’s what you may be asking yourself ahead of the elections and what you need to know before you head to the polls.

Am I registered to vote in New York?

To vote in 2018 primary election, you must already be registered to vote in New York. There’s no same-day voter registration in New York state; in fact, you actually have to register at least 25 days before an election to be able to cast a ballot. So the first thing to do is check if you’re already registered, and you can do that by visiting voterlookup.elections.ny.gov and entering information like your name, date of birth and zip code.

If you’re not registered to vote, you won’t be able to participate in the 2018 primary election, but you can register to vote now to make sure that you’re eligible for the next election here, which is the New York state primary election in September.

Be sure to make note of what party you are registered under as well, as you can only vote in the primary of the party for which you are a registered member.

Where do I vote in New York City?

Now that you know whether or not you are registered, you need to know where you can cast your vote. New York City polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26. You can find your local polling place by entering your address at nyc.pollsitelocator.com/search.

Who is on the New York 2018 primary election ballot in New York City?

Candidates are running in six New York City congressional districts, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board. (To see who is running in New York congressional districts outside of the five boroughs, click here.)

District 5: Queens — Rep. Gregory Meeks, a Democrat, is the incumbent on this ballot and has two challengers vying for his seat: Carl Achille and Mizan Choudhury.

District 9: Central Brooklyn — Incumbent Rep. Yvette Clarke has been the district’s Democratic Representative since 2013. She’ll be challenged in the primary election by Adem Bunkeddeko.

District 11: Staten Island and Brooklyn — This is New York City’s only Republican district, and incumbent Daniel Conocan wants to hold onto his seat. He’ll be facing off against former U.S. Representative Michael Grimm, who held the congressional seat for two terms before resigning in 2015 after pleading guilty to felony tax evasion. Conocan won a special election to replace Grimm and was reelected in 2016.

Six Democrats are also in the running to face down either Conocan or Grimm come November; these candidates are Omar Vaid, Michael DeVito Jr, Zach Emig, Paul Sperling, Radhakrishna Mogan and Max N. Rose.

District 12: East Side of Manhattan, North Brooklyn, Western Queens — Incumbent Democrat Carolyn Maloney is being challenged by Suraj Patel, an NYU business ethics professor and Barack Obama campaign veteran.

District 14: Eastern Bronx and North-Central Queens —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is challenging Incumbent Joe Crowley, chair of the House Democratic Caucus and the Queens Democratic Party.

District 16: Northern Bronx and Westchester County — Incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel has three challengers for this seat: Jonathan Lewis, Derickson K. Lawrence and Joyce N. Briscoe.