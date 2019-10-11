2019 Hispanic Day Parade: Location, start time, street closures

The New York City Hispanic Day Parade will march up Fifth Avenue this Sunday to celebrate the last few days of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from September 14 through October 15. The Hispanic Day Parade is usually held on the Sunday before or after Columbus Day.



The parade is also referred to as the Hispanic Columbus Day Parade because it is close to the holiday. The annual NYC Hispanic Day Parade celebrates the cultures of all Spanish-speaking people of New York City, which amounts to approximately 2.5 million people.



The 55th annual Hispanic Day Parade is expected to draw approximately one million people to celebrate New York City’s diverse Latin culture. There will be plenty of colorful floats with traditional music to enjoy from Argentina, Bolivia, Belize, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, The Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Salvador, Spain, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Expect a good time and a celebration of all Latin culture.

If you’re heading to the 2019 Hispanic Day Parade, here’s what you need to know including start time, route and what streets will be closed during the parade.



When is the 2019 Hispanic Day Parade? Date, start time

The 55th annual Hispanic Day Parade takes place on Sunday, October 13. The parade is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

2019 Hispanic Day Parade route

The parade starts at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue and moves up Fifth Avenue to 77th Street. The Hispanic Day Parade route is similar to the NYC Columbus Day Parade that takes place on Monday.

2019 Hispanic Day Parade street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transporation, the following streets in Manhattan will be closed Sunday, October 13 for the 2019 Hispanic Day Parade:

Formation

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 43rd Street and 66th Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 66th Street and 72nd Street

67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between 66th Street and 68th Street

Miscellaneous

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

