2019 New York City Labor Day Parade for workers: Date, route, street closures

The 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade is set to take place in Manhattan this weekend.

This weekend, thousands of hardworking men and women from 150 labor unions and worker advocacy groups are set to participate in the annual New York City Labor Day Parade to show solidarity for labor workers in New York City, the country, and across the world.

The annual NYC parade was created by the New York City Central Labor Council (NYCCLC), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting workers from local unions ranging from teachers and taxi drivers to construction workers and retail workers.

Secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Labor Elizabeth Shuler is the grand marshal and will lead the 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade.

"This is such an exciting time for working people all across the country who are joining together and mobilizing on a scale that I’ve never seen, Shuler said in a press release. “From teachers and hotel workers to video game developers and grocery store workers, the power of working people is rising. It'll be such an honor to be in New York City with workers who lead this charge and make lives better for all working families every day," she added.

If you’re attending the 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade, here’s what you need to know including start time, location and route and what streets will be closed in the area that may affect your city commute.

When is the 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade?

The 2019 NYC Labor Day Parade is on Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. EST.

2019 New York City Labor Day parade route, location

The parade steps off at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue and will travel along Fifth Avenue to 67th Street.

2019 New York City Labor Day Parade street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade. Plan accordingly.

42nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

44th Street between Broadway and Vanderbilt Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

47th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 47th Street

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 44th Street

Route

5th Avenue between 44th Street and 67th Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 67th Street and 72nd Street

67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous

43rd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

69th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

2019 Labor Day Parade MTA info

The parade will take place on Fifth Avenue and will affect MTA bus routes for the duration of the parade. For updated information about MTA service changes for the 2019 NYC Labor Day Parade, visit mta.info.