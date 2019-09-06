2019 New York City Labor Day Parade for workers: Date, route, street closures
The NYC Labor Day Parade shows solidarity for workers in the city, the country, and across the world.
The 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade is set to take place in Manhattan this weekend.
This weekend, thousands of hardworking men and women from 150 labor unions and worker advocacy groups are set to participate in the annual New York City Labor Day Parade to show solidarity for labor workers in New York City, the country, and across the world.
The annual NYC parade was created by the New York City Central Labor Council (NYCCLC), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting workers from local unions ranging from teachers and taxi drivers to construction workers and retail workers.
Secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Labor Elizabeth Shuler is the grand marshal and will lead the 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade.
"This is such an exciting time for working people all across the country who are joining together and mobilizing on a scale that I’ve never seen, Shuler said in a press release. “From teachers and hotel workers to video game developers and grocery store workers, the power of working people is rising. It'll be such an honor to be in New York City with workers who lead this charge and make lives better for all working families every day," she added.
If you’re attending the 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade, here’s what you need to know including start time, location and route and what streets will be closed in the area that may affect your city commute.
The 2019 NYC Labor Day Parade is on Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. EST.
The parade steps off at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue and will travel along Fifth Avenue to 67th Street.
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 2019 New York City Labor Day Parade. Plan accordingly.
42nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
44th Street between Broadway and Vanderbilt Avenue
45th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue
46th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue
47th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue
48th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 47th Street
5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 44th Street
Route
5th Avenue between 44th Street and 67th Street
Dispersal
5th Avenue between 67th Street and 72nd Street
67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Miscellaneous
43rd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
69th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
The parade will take place on Fifth Avenue and will affect MTA bus routes for the duration of the parade. For updated information about MTA service changes for the 2019 NYC Labor Day Parade, visit mta.info.