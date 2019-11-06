What to know about the 2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade

The 2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade is right around the corner.

The parade is hosted by the United Way Veterans Council and celebrates all generations of veterans. It is also to raise awareness to those who serve them or salute members serving.

According to their website, the parade is a non-partisan and non-political event; however, this year, President Trump will be speaking at the 100th Annual Opening Ceremony. President Trump is the first president in over a decade to celebrate Veterans Day in New York City.

Trump is not marching in the parade but will be giving a speech at the opening ceremony. In addition to the opening ceremony, there is a massive parade, which will be taking over Fifth Avenue.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade:

When is the 2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade? Date, start time?

The 2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade will take place on Monday, November 11, at noon. The parade will take place rain or shine. The parade is expected to end at 3:30 p.m.

2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade Route

According to the uwvc.org, the parade takes place on Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to 46th Street. The route is around 1.2 miles.

Where can I watch the 2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade?

Viewers can watch the parade on WABC in the New York City area. Additionally, you can stream the parade on uwvc.org/vetsday.

2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade Street Closures

The streets listed below will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. For updated information, check out the Department of Transportation’s website.

Formation

• Broadway between 5th Avenue and 28th Street

• 5th Avenue between Broadway and 24th Street

• 24th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 27th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 28th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route

• 5th Avenue between 24th Street and 46th Street

Dispersal

• 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

Festival

• 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue