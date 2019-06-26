The NYC 2019 Pride Parade: Start time, route, street closures

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, so it only makes sense that the 2019 Pride parade in New York City is going to be bigger than ever. NYC Pride Parade is the official host of WorldPride 2019 and Stonewall 50.

“In a world where LGBTQIA+ people continue to experience profound oppression, the NYC Pride March is a beacon of hope and community," said NYC Pride March Director Julian Sanjivan.

The NYC Pride Parade is expecting 115,000 marchers this year, making it the largest LGBTQIA+ Pride event in history. Here’s everything you need to know about 2019 New York City Pride parade from when it starts, the route and even what areas to avoid.

When is the 2019 Pride Parade?

This year the parade will be occurring June 30 at noon.

What Time Does the 2019 Pride Parade start?

The step-off will begin at noon at 26th street and 5th avenue. Before the step-off, there will be a moment of silence at 11:58 a.m. to remember all the members of the LGBTQIA+ community who have lost their lives to AIDS, AIDS-related complications and hate crimes.

What is the 2019 Pride Parade NYC route?

According to a press release, “…marchers will proceed south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over 6th Avenue, the march will continue on Christopher Street, passing the site designated in 2016 by President Barack Obama as the Stonewall National Monument. It will then turn north on 7th Avenue, passing the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea just north of 23rd Street and 7th Avenue.”

Pride Parade NYC 2019 Street and MTA Closures

According to the Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed during the 2019 Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30. Please note this if you’re going to be traveling in or to New York City. For updated information, please refer to their website.

Formation (Manhattan Portion)

· 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

· 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

· 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

· 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South

· 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South

· 29th Street between 7th Avenue and Park Avenue South

· 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South

· 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South

· 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South

Route

· 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

· 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

· Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

· 7th Avenue South between Christopher Street and Greenwich Avenue

· 7th Avenue between Greenwich Avenue and 23rd Street

Dispersal

· 7th Avenue between 23rd Street and 29th Street

· 25th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 26th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 27th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 28th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 29th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Festival

· 4th Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street

· 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

· 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

· 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

· 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

· Broadway between 46th Street and 50th Street

· 53rd Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 52nd Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 51st Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 50th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 49th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 48th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 47th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 45th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 44th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 43rd Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Miscellaneous

· 25th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South

· 24th Street between 8th Avenue and Park Avenue South

· 15th Street between 7th Avenue and Union Square West

· 11th Street between Greenwich Avenue and 6th Avenue

· 9th Street between 6th Avenue and University Place

· Greenwich Avenue between 7th Avenue and Christopher Street

· Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 6th Avenue

Festival (Brooklyn Portion)

· Flatbush Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and 6th Avenue

· Atlantic Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 6th Avenue