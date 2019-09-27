2019 Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk: Start time, route, street closures for Brooklyn and Manhattan

The 18th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk is set to take place this weekend.

The annual 5K event was created in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller. The Tunnel to Towers route retraces the Siller’s final steps before he lost his life on September 11, 2001. Stiller strapped on his gear and ran through the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (formerly known as the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel) to get to the Twin Towers.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk honors all first responders and service members who sacrificed and continue to sacrifice their lives each day to save the lives of others.

Proceeds from the event go to various programs of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk including start time, exact location/route and street closures along the route that could affect motorists.

2019 Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers start time

The 2019 Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC takes place Sunday, September 29 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

While registration for the race began in May, those who still want to participate in the race can register the day of for $80. You can purchase a timing chip online until 11:59 on Saturday, September 28.

Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers route, location

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk starts in Brooklyn and ends in Manhattan. The event starts at the Ikea parking lot in Red Hook and ends in Manhattan at the corners of West and Murray streets. According to the organization, the distance of the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk is approximately 3.5 miles.

Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers map

Below is a map of the Tunnel to Towers route. Click the image for the PDF version.

2019 Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets in Brooklyn and Manhattan will be closed on September 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk:

Manhattan street closures

Battery Park Underpass

West Street between Battery Place and Warren Street

West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)

South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Vesey Street between West Street and River Terrace

River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street

Brooklyn street closures

Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue

Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue

Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street

Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street

Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street

Hamilton Avenue between Henry Street and the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel (Woodhull Street)

Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue

Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street

