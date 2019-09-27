2019 Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk: Start time, route, street closures for Brooklyn and Manhattan
The annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who was killed on 9/11.
The 18th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk is set to take place this weekend.
The annual 5K event was created in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller. The Tunnel to Towers route retraces the Siller’s final steps before he lost his life on September 11, 2001. Stiller strapped on his gear and ran through the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (formerly known as the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel) to get to the Twin Towers.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk honors all first responders and service members who sacrificed and continue to sacrifice their lives each day to save the lives of others.
Proceeds from the event go to various programs of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk including start time, exact location/route and street closures along the route that could affect motorists.
The 2019 Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC takes place Sunday, September 29 at 9:30 a.m. EST.
While registration for the race began in May, those who still want to participate in the race can register the day of for $80. You can purchase a timing chip online until 11:59 on Saturday, September 28.
The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk starts in Brooklyn and ends in Manhattan. The event starts at the Ikea parking lot in Red Hook and ends in Manhattan at the corners of West and Murray streets. According to the organization, the distance of the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk is approximately 3.5 miles.
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets in Brooklyn and Manhattan will be closed on September 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk:
Manhattan street closures
Battery Park Underpass
West Street between Battery Place and Warren Street
West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)
South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street
Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade
Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street
Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace
North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street
Vesey Street between West Street and River Terrace
River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street
Brooklyn street closures
Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue
Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue
Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street
Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street
Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street
Hamilton Avenue between Henry Street and the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel (Woodhull Street)
Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue
Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street