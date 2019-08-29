2019 West Indian Day Parade: Date, street closures, MTA info

The 2019 West Indian Day Parade is set to take place in Brooklyn on Labor Day.

Approximately a million people are expected to attend the 2019 West Indian Parade in Brooklyn making it one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in North America.

The annual West Indian American Day Carnival is held on Labor Day in Brooklyn and celebrates the history, culture, music and people from the many countries of the Caribbean.

If you’re planning to attend the parade, expect the carnival to be packed with revelers dressed in colorful costumes, large floats that represent different Caribbean counties, lots of music, dancing and of course, delicious food.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 West Indian Parade including start time, street closures, how to get there and the 2019 J’Ouvert festival – the official event that kicks off early in the morning and leads up to the actual parade.

2019 West Indian Day Parade date

The parade happens on Labor Day, Monday, September 2. It begins at 11 a.m. The J’Ouvert festivities kick off early in the morning from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

2019 West Indian Day Parade route map

The West Indian Day Parade takes place along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. The parade will stretch from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza, then down Flatbush Avenue.

2019 West Indian Day Parade and J'Ouvert map

Map provided by the New York City Police Department.

How to get to the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn

Getting to the parade is easy, but be advised that the MTA will function on a holiday schedule since it’s Labor Day. The 2, 3, 4, 5, Q and shuttle trains will take you to various parade route points. For the latest information about service changes in the area, visit the MTA website.

2019 West Indian Day Parade street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation and the NYPD, the following streets will be closed for the 2019 West Indian Day Parade and Festival Plan accordingly. Streets in the area are expected to close as early as 6 a.m. for J’Ouvert.'

— Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

— Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

— Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

— Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

— East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

— Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

— Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

— Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

— Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

— Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

— St. John’s Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

— Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

— Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

— Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

— Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

— Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

— Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

West Indian Day Junior Parade and Carnival

In addition to the main West Indian Day Parade happening on Monday September the junior carnival takes place on Saturday, August 31. The following streets will be closed in Brooklyn from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— St. John’s Place between Kingston Avenue and Franklin Avenue

— Franklin Avenue between St. John’s Place and President Street

— President Street between Franklin Avenue and Washington Avenue

— Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Empire Boulevard

— Classon Avenue between President Street and Eastern Parkway

To find out more information about other events surrounding the 2019 West Indian Day Parade and Carnival visit the organizations official website and Facebook page.

