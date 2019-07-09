Brooklyn gang bust nets 21 arrests

On Tuesday, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill announced that 21 alleged gang members were charged in a 65-count indictment, which included countless murder charges, robbery charges, weapons possession charges and more.

The alleged gang members are part of the violent Folk Nation street gang, The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office reports. Officials said the subsets of these alleged gang members were part of were the Super Rich Kartel (also known as the Super Rich Kids) and the Newkirk. Additionally, they said that these sublets operate in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

“These defendants allegedly terrorized the streets of Brooklyn by opening fire on perceived rivals and recklessly firing their guns – including in broad daylight – endangering innocent bystanders," District Attorney (DA) Gonzales said. "Investigations such as this that target the drivers of crime reflect our commitment to fighting gun violence and holding accountable gang members who take part in these senseless shootings...”

Additionally, in the statement, it mentioned that, “Over the course of the conspiracy, which ran from July 21, 2016, to June 27, 2019, the defendants variously allegedly agreed to commit crimes, including murder, assault, weapons possession and various other crimes to establish and maintain their dominance, according to the indictment…”

The Brooklyn DA’s office reported that the defendants range from ages 17 to 41 years old, and even span generations. A father and his two sons are among the defendants.

Below is a list of the defendants, provided to media via press release:

1. Rean Awong, 22, of Flatbush, Brooklyn.

2. Lorenzo Bailey, 30, of Flatbush, Brooklyn.

3. Shaquille Benjamin, 19, of East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

4. Ameth Best, 22, of East New York, Brooklyn.

5. Devon Bratton, 26, of East Flatbush, Brooklyn

6. Jabare Brim, 22, of Laurelton, Queens.

7. Zidon Clarke, 20, of Flatbush, Brooklyn

8. Christopher Cooper, 18, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

9. Sherrod Craig, 19, of Jamaica, Queens.

10.Gishanie Gray, 18, of East New York, Brooklyn.

11.Tarell Herbert, 25, of East Midwood, Brooklyn.

12.Khalil Irving, 18, of East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

13.Travis Laroc, 17, of East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

14.Omar Peters, 24, of Flatlands, Brooklyn.

15.Keemari Porter, 19, of East New York, Brooklyn.

16.Khaysean Porter, 21, of Brownsville, Brooklyn.

17.Walter Porter, 41, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

18.Barrington Songue, 26, of Flatlands, Brooklyn.

19.Dandre Stanford, 20, of Cambria Heights, Queens.

20.Tahir Thomas, 18, of Canarsie, Brooklyn.

21.Darren Wilson, 19, of Canarsie, Brooklyn.