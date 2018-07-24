Summer movie nights return to 28 Liberty

28 Liberty in the Financial District kicks off its “Throwback Thursday” summer movie nights with “Back to the Future.”

Free summer movie nights are among the best ways to enjoy the season in New York City, and now Lower Manhattan is getting in on the action with the launch of this year’s 28 Liberty Summer Film Series.

The movie screenings will be held every Thursday night at 8 p.m. starting July 26 at 28 Liberty Plaza and will run through Aug. 23. This year’s theme is “Throwback Thursday” and will showcase films from the ’80s and ’90s. “Back to the Future” will kick the series off this week.

Subsequent summer movie nights will feature “When Harry Met Sally,” “Labyrinth,” “The Sandlot” and a viewer’s choice night on Aug. 23, in which New Yorkers can vote online for their favorite throwback film at 28liberty.com/events.

“Fosun is pleased to welcome back the 28 Liberty Summer Film Series, continuing on our commitment to activate the plaza for the community,” said Bo Wei, chief executive representative of Fosun International, which is presenting the series in partnership with Downtown Alliance. “We are pleased that the plaza has become a destination for events such as the movie night series, River to River, Sing For Hope Pianos and Dine Around Downtown.”

The 28 Liberty summer movie nights feature a 15-foot high projection screen and free popcorn. Chairs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but attendees are free to bring their own.

28 Liberty Film Series Schedule

July 26: “Back to the Future”

Aug. 2: “When Harry Met Sally”

Aug. 9: “Labyrinth”

Aug. 16: “The Sandlot”

Aug. 23: Viewer’s choice — vote online for your favorite film to be screened.

What is 28 Liberty?

Fosun’s 28 Liberty is currently undergoing quite a facelift, from critical infrastructure work to the addition of 200,000-square-feet of retail space, including an Alamo Drafthouse, under the historic plaza that includes a sculpture by Jean Dubuffet and sunken garden by Isamu Noguchi.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer’s latest venture, Manhatta, just opened on the skyscraper’s 60th floor, offering sweeping 360-degree views of New York City and a kitchen helmed by Chef Jason Pfeifer.

28 Liberty is bordered by Liberty, William, Pine and Nassau Streets in the Financial District.