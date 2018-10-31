2nd annual #ShopBleecker begins Nov. 1

New Yorkers will be able to help revitalize one of the most historic streets in the city by taking part in November’s #ShopBleecker initiative. (Facebook/ShopBleecker)

For the second year in a row — and just in time for the fast-approaching holiday season — New Yorkers will be able to help revitalize one of the most historic streets in the city by taking part in November’s #ShopBleecker initiative.

#ShopBleecker runs Thursday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 30 and highlights some of the businesses that line the 20-block span of Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village.

The Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce (GVCCC) started #ShopBleecker last year to combat a decrease in foot traffic after many of the stores that made Bleecker Street a retail hotspot began to shutter. The neighborhood currently has a vacancy rate of more than 20 percent. To that end, the initiative strives to encourage New Yorkers to shop local instead of online.

“At a time when the face of retail is changing, it is critical that we support mom-and-pop shops and restaurants to maintain the very essence of our city and our neighborhoods,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement. “Bleecker Street is not only a jewel of the Village, but of the entire city, and initiatives like #ShopBleecker will bring more foot traffic and help revitalize the retail thoroughfare.”

#ShopBleecker and get goodies, too

More than 40 businesses are slated to participate in this year’s #ShopBleecker, the GVCCC said, and the organization expects many others to join as well.

As part of the month-long initiative, many of the varied businesses along Bleecker Street will offer shoppers incentives, such as samples, promotions, giveaways, gifts with purchases and more.

Additionally, the GVCCC and local retailers will reward shoppers with a raffle to win prizes. The more they spend, the more tickets they earn. Drawings will take place Nov. 17, which has been deemed #ShopBleecker Day and will include a slate of special events, and Nov. 30.

Visit shopbleecker.nyc for list of participating businesses, deals, raffle prizes up for grabs and more.

