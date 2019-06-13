5 Cool things to do with Dad this Father's Day weekend in NYC

-
1/51/5
Check out the Sincerely pop-up this weekend.
Courtesy of Steven R. Hazlett for Fatherly
-
2/52/5
Whiskey tasting at LeGrande Lounge.
The Time New York
-
3/53/5
Brunch at Dos Caminos
Courtesy of Dos Caminos
-
4/54/5
Get dad a spa treatment at the NYC Barber Shop Museum.
NYC Barber Shop Museum
-
5/55/5
A meal with live music at Valerie.
Gabi Porter
Father’s Day is around the corner and if you’re looking for the perfect way to pamper Dad this year, we’ve got you covered. From a whiskey tasting to brunch, here’s something for every kind of Dad to do this Father’s Day.
Check out a cool pop-up
This year for Father’s Day, Fatherly (a media site for Dads) has partnered with Gillette to create a fun pop up exhibit called, "Sincerely" that focuses on letters to sons about everything under the sun from love, life and how to be a good man. Some of the letters featured on redefining masculinity come from celebrities such as Terry Crews, rapper Common and more.
Now- June 16, Friday noon- 8 p.m. and Saturday + Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free, 401 West 14th Street
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: Blues dump Bruins to win Stanley Cup after agonizing 52-year wait40 Pictures
- PHOTOS: This Pakistani waiter looks just like Peter Dinklage8 Pictures
Treat Dad to a whiskey flight
LeGrande Lounge at The Time New York hotel is hosting a tasting flight for whiskey-loving Dads. The lounge is located on the mezzanine level of the hotel, and its highly stylized interior makes it the perfect spot for a drink. This Father’s Day, Dad can taste a flight of whiskey from Japan, America, and Ireland. This tasting is perfect for any father who is a whiskey expert or wants to become an expert.
June 15, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m., $22, 224 West 49th street
Bottomless brunch for Dad
Dos Caminos is offering a bottomless brunch on Father’s Day weekend. The brunch features delicious food from Hell’s kitchen winner, Ariel Fox. Some dishes Dad can look forward to are: churro pancakes, Mexican French toast, and more. Dad can also enjoy bottomless frozen Margaritas, Bloody Marts, Mimosa, Screwdrivers or Sparkling wine with the purchase of a brunch entrées.
June 16, noon- 4 p.m., price varies, all locations
Take Dad for a spa treatment
If Dad is need of a spa treatment, the NYC Barber Shop Museum is the perfect spot to take him. They have a variety of packages but are offering a 10% discount to Metro readers off the 20th Century / Silver package. This package includes: wash, cut, blow-dry, neck shave, and a five-minute long hot towel neck massage. Additionally, Dads will get a personal comb to take away, some complimentary drinks, and even a museum tour. They will also be gifting Shaving Set with this service.
By Appointment, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., $66 (regularly, $74), 290 Columbus avenue
Live Music and Food
If Dad is a live music lover, you’re in luck. The live music brunch at Valerie is a fantastic choice. The two-level cocktail bar and restaurant will transport Dad back to the art-deco era with a modern flair. Neue Stringz will be performing live on Father’s Day from 11:30-2:30 p.m. While listening to the music, here are some menu items Dad can enjoy: braised beef short rib hash, crispy lobster scotch egg, custard-soaked French toast and more.
Sundays, 11 a.m- 2 a.m (brunch is served until 3 p.m., dinner 5 p.m.- midnight), Price varies, 45 West 45th street