6 Can't-Miss 4th of July Restaurant Specials

The Fourth of July is finally here, if your grill-less in the city, there's nothing to fear because there's a ton of NYC spots that will give you that quintessential 4th of July meal. If you're looking for somewhere to eat and get a few drinks before the fireworks we got you covered. From Mexican food to classic American, here's all the restaurant specials you need to check out this 4th of July, no grill required.

Eat some Tacos and Burgers at Cantina Rooftop

Cantina Rooftop is an oasis in midtown is the perfect spot to relax with friends, take some cute Instagram photos, and enjoy some great Mexican food. Their lunch specials include a $10 steak or chicken tacos with rice and beans. For the 4th of July, their dinner specials will include $3 hot dogs, $4 tacos, $6 burgers and $12 for a bucket of mini Pabst Blue Ribbon.

July 4, Price varies, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., 605 w. 48th street, 4th floor

Enjoy a Festive Milkshake at Bill's Bar & Burger

Bill's Bar and Burger is the largest stand-alone burger joint in the country and what's more American than a juicy burger. Not only does this place have a killer burger, but it also has an epic milkshake you can only get this fourth of the July. The milkshake has red, white and blue vanilla ice cream, a massive mound of cotton candy, plus a rainbow rim. If you're over 21, feel free to add some bourbon to the shake.

July 4, $ 9.95, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., 16 W 51st Street or 85 West Street

Drink a Red, White and Blue Margarita

Dos Caminos is featuring a margarita as festive as the American flag. It has a layer of their traditional margarita between strawberry puree and blue curacao. It promises to be as tasty as it is beautiful.

Now – July 4, $13, 11:30 a.m. -10:00 p.m., multiple locations

Devour S'mores Pancakes at The Flying Cock

There's nothing New Yorkers love more than brunch, and what better way to celebrate the 4th of July?! This year, The Flying Cock will be celebrating the 4th of July with S' mores pancakes. The pancakes will feature their signature pancake recipe topped with melted chocolate, toasted marshmallows and sprinkled with crushed graham crackers.

July 4 - July 7, $14, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 497 Third Ave

Join HandCraft Kitchen and Cocktails for all-night happy hour

Who doesn't love a happy hour? This 4th of July, check out HandCraft's happy hour where anytime from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., you can sip on $6 wine, bubbles, beer, and well drinks. They are also offering $3 off select cocktails.

July 4, Starting at $6, 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., 367 Third Avenue

Taste some Boho-themed All American Food

Arlo Soho's latest pop-up is inspired by Woodstock, complete with Volkswagen bug and some 1960s inspired décor. On the 4th of July only, they are offering an American barbeque with your choice hog dogs, BBQ chicken, cheeseburgers, spare ribs, and even sausage. Some traditional sides, they are offering include, corn on the cob, corn fritters potato salad, deviled eggs and more. They are also featuring a "Fireworks platter" which has a sampling of everything which will be available until July 7.

July 4- July 7, prices vary, 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., 231 Hudson Street