7 businesses destroyed in massive Bronx fire

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the five-alarm fire at 316 E. 194th St. in Fordham, the FDNY said.
By
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : April 24, 2018 | Updated : April 24, 2018
The FDNY battled a massive five-alarm fire in the Bronx that destroyed a building that houses seven businesses early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The FDNY received the call about a fire on the first floor of 316 E. 194th St. near Marion Avenue in Fordham around 5:30 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard said that the blaze “is still not under control” and that it will be investigated by fire marshals, according to a tweet posted around 9 a.m., however, it was brought under control an hour later, the department tweeted.  

Photos posted to the FDNY’s account showed flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the building. Leonard said that upon the FDNY’s arrival, there were “heavy fire conditions, heavy smoke conditions on all seven stores” and the building “is totally destroyed.”

“The success here today is that we have no injuries. The bad news is that we have a total loss of a building and seven businesses have lost their building,” Leonard added.

A Laundromat, pharmacy and one restaurant were among the businesses located at 316 E. 194th St, NBC4 reported.
 

 
