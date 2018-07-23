7 Shutterstock tips for taking the best NYC pics

We spent a day shooting around the city with Shutterstock contributor Lisa Combs, and we’re sharing her insider photo tips with you.

Armed with tips from Shutterstock contributor Lisa Combs, I just might carry my real camera with me everywhere now. (Nikki M. Mascali)

‘Look everywhere. What would be more amazing than looking up toward the top of the Empire State Building with the American flag? That’s a great shot,’ said Lisa Combs. (Lisa Combs)

Lisa Combs has been contributing photos to Shutterstock since 2010 and has more than 4,000 photos on the site. This is from the Union Square Greenmarket last week. (Lisa Combs)

Before you dive in to whatever wonderful city food you'll be eating, cut it open and get another decadent detail, like the filling on this red velvet croissant from Union Fare. (Nikki M. Mascali)

When it comes to food photography, 'make their mouths water,' said Shutterstock contributor Lisa Combs. If yours isn't yet, it should be because this Fruity Pebbles croissant from Union Fare was incredible. (Nikki M. Mascali)

'Stand back and capture the whole scene,' Shutterstock contributor Lisa Combs urged as we approached the Flatiron Building. (Nikki M. Mascali)

Don't forget to capture some of the little details when you're shooting photos of New York City, like this art deco ornamentation atop the Empire State Building. (Nikki M. Mascali)

Shutterstock contributor Lisa Combs urges you to look up, down and behind you when you're taking pics in New York City — you never know what wonders are waiting for you. (Lisa Combs)

The day we shot from the top of the Empire State Building was hazy, so don't be afraid to use a filter to get that 'home-run shot.' (Lisa Combs)

New York is one of the most photographed and photogenic cities in the world, but it can be hard to photograph sometimes, so we looked to Shutterstock contributor Lisa Combs for help. (Lisa Combs)

New York is one of the most photographed — and photogenic — cities in the world, whether you’re a local, a tourist or a selfie-loving Instagrammer. But with towering skyscrapers, incessant crowds and erratic weather, it’s not always easy to capture our fair city, and that’s where Shutterstock comes in.

Metro spent a morning last week with Lisa Combs, who has been a Shutterstock contributor since 2010 and has more than 4,000 images in her portfolio on the site.

Combs shared tips for shooting cityscapes from atop the Empire State Building, building photography outside the Flatiron Building, food photography at Union Fare and capturing people and scenes at the Union Square Greenmarket, and now we pass these tips on to you, loyal readers.

Shutterstock Tip 1: Light & filters

“The first thing I do is walk around to see where the light is working for me,” Combs said on the very hazy day — not exactly ideal for clear captures from atop the Empire State Building.

On such days, think about shooting smaller details and even the crowd in addition to the big picture — and don’t rule out filters.

“I know a lot of old-school photographers think that’s a cheat, but we’re given these tools, why not take advantage of them?” Combs said. “Put it in Lightroom or whatever editing software or app you have to give it a cool effect. With a point-and-shoot or your phone, you can definitely have a home-run shot today. You have to work with what you’re given.”

Shutterstock Tip 2: Look around

Don’t just see what’s in front of you, Combs urged, but look up, down and behind you.

“Look everywhere. What would be more amazing than looking up toward the top of the Empire State Building with the American flag?” Combs asked. “That’s a great shot.”

Shutterstock Tip 3: Rule of thirds

Combs is a firm believer in the rule of thirds, a basic photography principle of imagining a nine-part grid to set up the four key areas to balance your shot.

“Picture kind of a tic-tac-toe board and look where the lines meet, those are the thirds,” she explained. “If you’re photographing downtown, you might want to have the World Trade Center one of the pinpoint thirds to make it visually attractive.”

Shutterstock Tip 4: Through the looking glass

Since you may need to shoot the city from behind glass at some point, like on the Empire State Building’s 102nd story-Top Deck or through a restaurant window, “make sure your lens or phone is right up against the glass, otherwise you’re going to get some funky reflections,” Combs said.

Shutterstock Tip 5: Change your perspective

Combs is “really big” on getting down low and raising her camera up to “just change the angle and see the city in a different way.”

Shutterstock Tip 6: Step back

To shoot the Flatiron Building, we stopped at Broadway and East 25th Street to capture not just the whole building, but the scene surrounding it before going closer for more detailed shots.

“It tells the story when you see everything in the frame, the stoplights, the clock, the people,” Combs said. “Look for those little details and work them into the shot.”

Shutterstock Tip 7: Make mouths water

With one of the world’s greatest food scenes, you’re likely going to eat lots of Instagram-worthy things in New York City. Combs suggests getting photos of the food in the case or on trays, the people making or serving it, and, of course, the main event.

“Get in really close, get it from different angles to catch the light in different ways and get those decadent details, these swirls of chocolate, to make mouths water,” Combs said as we shot some of Union Fare’s cream-filled croissants. “Another shot is directly overhead, which is all the rage on Instagram.”

How to become Shutterstock contributor

To become a Shutterstock contributor, you can apply right on its website. First-timers will be asked to submit 10 original images or video that will be evaluated by a team of reviewers.

If one or more of those first 10 images are accepted, you will become an active member of the Shutterstock community. If an image or video is rejected, you'll receive specific feedback on why and will be encouraged to re-submit the content after making improvements. Once a contributor has an active account, they can upload new content anytime.

And no, you don’t need a fancy, expensive camera or equipment to contribute as Shutterstock accepts smartphone images as well.