Closures coming to 72nd and 86th Street B/C subway stations

The 72nd Street station will close Monday, May 7, with 86th Street following on June 4. (Don’t worry, we’ll remind you again).

The 72nd Street B/C station will close Monday, May 7, with 86th Street following on June 4 for critical repairs and enhancements. Both are set to reopen in October. (Wikimedia)

The good news, Upper West Side straphangers, is enhancements and repairs are coming to two subway stations along the B/C train lines. The bad news is both stations will be closed for six months.

Starting Monday, May 7, the 72nd Street B/C station will shutter until early October, while the 86th Street B/C station will close Monday, June 4 and reopen in late October, New York City Transit said.

Both stations will be completely closed for the duration of the work, and B/C trains will skip both stations, but the trains will still have service at 81st Street, 96th Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle. M10 bus service, which runs along the B/C route, will be increased during the work.

The closures will allow MTA crews to make critical structural and safety repairs to concrete and steel columns, beams, platforms, stairs and walls. Additionally, waterproofing upgrades will be made and new turnstile areas with glass barriers will be installed, as will new security cameras and LED lighting.

Both stations will also receive signage enhancements that include real-time service changes and train and bus arrival information.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience while we do these critical repairs and improvements,” NYC Transit President Andy Byford said. “These temporary closures will prepare these stations for decades of continued service. We’re deploying customer service personnel to help riders through this transition and will hold the contractor to the aggressive work schedule.”



