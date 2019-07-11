8 Injured in Hell’s Kitchen taxi cab crash

Eight people were injured on Thursday when a taxi cab crashed into a Hell's Kitchen restaurant.

Citizen app first reported the incident occurred at around noon. The footage shows FDNY and an ambulance treating victims on the scene and police speaking with witnesses. According to ABC, the crash took place at 53rd Street and Ninth Avenue. Reportedly the injured victims were eating outside when the crash occurred.

ABC reported that five victims were taken to a hospital, while three others refused treatment. Reportedly, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Witnesses reported that the crash occurred after the cab attempted to maneuver its way around another car. The cab driver, however, told officials and outlets on the scene that he lost control because he was hit from behind.

The investigation is ongoing as of Thursday evening.

According to reports, there was no major structural damage done to the building and minor damage caused to the restaurant.