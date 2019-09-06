9/11 illnesses continue to kill first responders

A firefighter walks through the rubble of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Photo: Getty Images

Eighteen years after the September 11 attacks, first responders are still suffering the health effects of the tragedy.

ABC reported that the 9/11 aftermath has killed ten times as many police officers in the years after the attack, than the attack itself. The initial attack took the lives of 23 members of the NYPD.

Since then, NYPD has lost 241 members to 9/11-related illnesses.

NYPD are not the only first responders to lose members. FDNY has lost 202 members as a result of 9/11 related illnesses on the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. According to ABC, they have lost 22 members since last year.

The responders who died in the past year will reportedly be added to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall.

ABC reports that names are as follows:

Firefighter Anthony Alese Engine, Company 9

Doctor Michael G. Guttenberg, Bureau of Health Services

Captain Victor C. Valva, Engine Company 167

Firefighter Brent G. Crobak, Engine Company 251

Firefighter Charles Williams, Ladder Company 111

Battalion Chief Robert P. Miuccio, battalion 22

Firefighter Michael T. McDonald, Ladder Company 128

Firefighter Jimmy Martinez, Engine Company 157

Firefighter Dennis G. Heaney, Ladder Company 157

Firefighter John R. Elges, Ladder Company 134

EMT Felipe A. Torre, Bureau of Training

Paramedic Martha Stewart, EMS Station 8

EMT Joseph A. Rodriguez, EMS Station 58

Firefighter Daniel C. Bove, Engine Company 251

Captain John S. Moschella, Engine Company 26

Firefighter Richard H. Meehan, Battalion 06

Lieutenant Timothy P. O'Neill, Ladder Company 5

Firefighter Kevin E. Lennon, Ladder Company 175

Lieutenant John T. Moran, Ladder Company 41

Firefighter Lloyd W. Stuart, Engine Company 3

Firefighter Kevin J. Nolan, Engine Company 79

Firefighter Richard N. Driscoll, Engine Company 91

The most common killer of 9/11 first responders has been cancers; however, research has now linked high exposure to 9/11 dust with long term risks cardiovascular disease.

A new study published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association by Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University shows that firefighters who were first on the scene are 44 percent more likely to develop cardiovascular issues than those firefighters who arrived the next day.

In the study, it also said that firefighters who worked on the scene for six months or more were 30 percent more likely to suffer from cardiovascular issues such as heart attack and strokes.

Although more lives are likely to be lost as the years go on, first responders with conditions relating 9/11 illnesses, are covered on the federal law after earlier this year, new legislation was passed that provides first responders with compensation.