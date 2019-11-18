After a month, Long Island man still missing

NYPD is looking for a man who has been missing for almost a month. The man landed John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens but never arrived home.

Gontran Jacques, 27, is a resident of Long Island.

ABC reported that he called his family on October 28, at around noon letting them know that his plane had landed and that he would be taking an Uber to his home, located in Bay Shore.

He did not arrive home, and his family reported him missing on October 30.

Jacques is a 6 foot 3 inches tall Haitian male who weighs approximately 300 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

ABC spoke with his father, Paul Jacques, about the incident. His father told ABC that his son did not have a cell phone. He said that his son’s phone broke during the trip to Miami. His father is not sure where the Uber ride info is coming from.

His father also believes that his son did not have any credit cards, so they are unable to track his spending.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Jacques’ location or the incident to call the third squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.