Alec Baldwin arrested for punching man over a parking space: NYPD

Alec Baldwin was arrested on Friday after he brutally punched a man over a parking spot in lower Manhattan, a New York Police Department spokesman told CNBC.

He was arrested around 1:45pm on 10th Street in the West Village and is being held at the NYPD’s Sixth Precinct.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 49-years-old male conscious and alert with an injury to his left jaw," police told CNBC. "EMS responded and transported the aided to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition."

According to a preliminary investigation, Baldwin had someone holding a parking spot for him and while he was moving his car to the spot, someone else took the space. When Baldwin pulled up to space and noticed it had been taken, the actor was involved in an altercation in which he ended up punching the driver.

This is not the first time Alec Baldwin gets arrested

This is just the latest of Baldwin’s many public act outs and the actor has had some trouble with the laws in the past.

The actor was arrested in 1995 for allegedly assaulting a photographer filming the homecoming of him and his wife, he was caught screaming anti-gay slurs at a photographer outside his Manhattan apartment and he was again arrested in 2014 for cycling the wrong way down a street.

Baldwin, who has appeared in such films as "Working Girl," "The Departed," and "Glengarry Glen Ross," more recently has made news for his frequent scathing impersonations of President Donald Trump on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

When Trump was asked by reporters Friday afternoon about the arrest of his nemesis, the president said, "I wish him luck." Trump previously said Baldwin’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live“ stinks.”

Charges are pending, but Baldwin is expected to be charged with third-degree assault and harassment.