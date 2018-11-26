Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to assault and harassment charges in Manhattan court

Photo:GettyImages Alec Baldwin leaves New York Police Department in New York after being arrested.

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to charges he punched a man in the face over a parking spot in West Village on Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Baldwin was arrested on Nov. 2 when NYPD was told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin's relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.

Baldwin tweeted after his arrest that reports of the episode were “egregiously misstated.”

He now faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree attempted assault, along with a second-degree harassment violation.

The actor’s lawyer, Alan Abrahamson, told the judge that video evidence will prove the charges against Baldwin wrong.

“There is incontrovertible video evidence that has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office that proves beyond all doubt that Mr.Baldwin never punched anyone,” Abrahamson said.

"Mr. Baldwin did not commit any crime and we are confident that once this matter is fully investigated it will be resolved swiftly and appropriately in court."

Baldwin, however, admitted to the police that he got into a fight with the rival driver.

“He’s an a–hole. He stole my spot,” he told responding officers, according to court papers. “I did push him.”

The actor arrived at the court solo, dressed in a casual purple shirt and stayed quiet the whole hour, NBC reports. In the court, he entered a plea of not guilty on the misdemeanor and violation-level charges.

The alleged victim, whose name has not been released, told police that an enraged Baldwin did more than just push him.

"I observed the defendant push me and then strike me across the left side of my face with his closed right hand, resulting in pain to my face," the victim told police, according to the court papers.

He is due back in court on Jan. 23.