All NY Penn Station trains suddenly stop running Wednesday

New York Penn Station trains abruptly stopped running Wednesday, reportedly because of overhead power-wire issues.

Trains at New York Pennsylvania Station were asked to come to a “safe stop” on the tracks because of a “power hold,” said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman told the New York Times. No further details were immediately available.

The power outage disrupted Amtrak trains as well as NJ Transit trains in and out of Penn. Station, and caused three trains to become stuck in the tunnel, CBS reported. Power was reportedly restored, but the incident caused residual travel disruptions. NJ Transit said riders should expect 60-minute delays.

NJ Transit rider Bob Bianchi tweeted a video from inside a NJ Transit train, saying the power was out and that it was "getting hot."

🚨 @NJTRANSIT update. Conductor: “All they keep telling us is ‘standby’”. All power out, getting hot, no trains operatining in, or out of NYC. #NJTransit @BillSpadea @diannedoctor 🚂 pic.twitter.com/hhrUrxrKwX — Bob Bianchi TV Host; Head NJ Co. Prosecutor/DA frm (@RBianchiEsq) June 19, 2019

NJ Transit said Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, and Midtown Direct rail service was suspended in both directions due to the Amtrak overhead wire problems. Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken.

"PATH will cross honor NJ Transit rail tickets /passes at Hoboken, Newark Penn station and 33rd St. NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers will cross honor NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes," NJ Transit said on Twitter.

Frustrated Amtrak passenger Taylor Bouwmeester was one of several riders seeking answers. "@Amtrak currently sitting on a train stopped dead in its tracks from NY Penn to Philly for over 30 w/ minimal updates. Are we just stuck in the forest or what? I have places to be... was supposed to have arrived by now!" she tweeted.