Amazon distribution center coming to Queens

The former Bulova headquarters in Woodside will house Queens’ first Amazon distribution center — and the second such facility in the state for the online retailer. (Amazon)

While it may be some time before we know if Amazon HQ2 will set up shop in New York City, the online retailer is increasing its footprint in the city another way: It’s opening an Amazon distribution center in Queens.

The forthcoming Amazon distribution center will be located in Bulova watch’s former headquarters at 26-15 Boody St. in Woodside, The Real Deal reported last week.

The campus sits on three acres and includes an 83,000-square-foot facility that Terreno Realty Corporation bought for $25.17 million in March, according to sources cited by the publication.

“We are excited to continue our investment in New York to speed up delivery times for customers and provide great job opportunities for the talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Amanda Ip said in a statement citied by the Astoria Post.

The Amazon distribution center will employ hundreds of full- and part-time workers and contractors that are slated to make between $18 and $25, Astoria Post reported.

City’s second forthcoming Amazon distribution center

The new Amazon distribution center in Woodside will be the online retailer’s second in New York state. Amazon announced in September 2017 that it would open its first in Staten Island.

That center will be 855,000 square feet and provide more than 2,250 full-time jobs. The employees at that Amazon distribution center will partner with robotics to fulfill orders, from picking and packing to shipping.

Additionally, New York City is one of the 20 finalists for Amazon HQ2, the company’s second North American headquarters. Amazon has recently made recent visits to bidders New York City, Newark and Chicago, The Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ also said Amazon followed up with other bidders such as Miami and Washington, D.C. prior to that.

The $5 billion Amazon HQ2 would provide 50,000 jobs to the winning city, which CEO Jeff Bezos said would be announced by the end of this year.

