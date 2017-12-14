Amtrak wants to help you find your way around Penn Station

The FindYourWay app offers real-time train and info as well as directions to gates, food and more.

As the busiest rail terminal in the nation, New York’s Penn Station can be an overwhelming, anger-inducing maze to navigate, especially during rush hour. But thanks to Amtrak, there’s now an app for that.

The agency just launched FindYourWay, a real-time app driven by beacon technology that can be used exclusively inside Penn Station, which not only serves Amtrak, but is also a hub for the city’s subway system, the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit trains.

Available for free on iOS and Android, the app includes up-to-the-minute gate, train and boarding information for Amtrak passengers as well as directions on how to get around the station to find gates, exits, ATMs and restaurants.

“From first-time visitors to veteran travelers, everyone can benefit from downloading FindYourWay and experiencing the new, digital-friendly New York Penn Station,” Amtrak’s Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner said in a statement. “FindYourWay is more than just an interactive platform — it can also help prevent overcrowding in the station, delivering a measure of customer safety that other communication products and forms of travel cannot provide.”

FindYourWay uses a platform from Zyter that uses 400 beacons throughout Penn Station to give secure information and directions. The app will activate when a user enters the station and deactivates when they leave.

Amtrak is piloting FindYourWay at Penn Station, but may roll it out to other major stations. Potential updates to the app could also include deals inside the station, reminders and rewards.

