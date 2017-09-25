Anthony Weiner gets 21 months for sexting 15-year-old girl

The man also known as Carlos Danger faced up to 10 years in prison for his lewd exchanges with a minor.

Disgraced former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for a sexting scandal that involved a 15-year-old girl. (Getty Images)

Carlos Danger is heading to the clink.

Fallen Democratic congressman and former mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner on Monday was sentenced by Judge Denise Cote to 21 months in prison for sexting a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina last year.

On May 19, Weiner pleaded guilty to one count of sending obscene material to a minor, and he faced up to 10 years behind bars.

Prosecutors sought a two-year sentence for Weiner, 53, whose lawyers were requesting probation to continue his therapy and Sex Addicts Anonymous sessions, instead of incarceration, The New York Times reported.

“It’s a serious crime that deserves serious punishment,” Cote said.

The same day Weiner pleaded guilty, his wife, longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, with whom he has a 5-year-old son, filed for divorce.

Weiner’s downfall began in May 2011 after he tweeted a graphic picture of himself in his underwear. His 2013 mayoral campaign then imploded after it was revealed he had sexted a woman named Sydney Leathers under the pseudonym Carlos Danger.

In August 2016, the former politician then shared another questionable photo of himself in his underwear while his son sat by his side.

Things came to an even more shocking head last fall when it was revealed Weiner sent lewd texts to a 15-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said Weiner knew the girl was a minor and “asked her to engage in sexually explicit conduct via Skype and Snapchat,” they said, according to the New York Daily News.

As part of the investigation, Weiner’s laptop was confiscated by federal investigators, who then discovered emails that coincided with a separate investigation into then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s private email server investigation.

The discovery caused then-FBI head James Comey to reopen the Clinton inquiry less than two weeks before the election, which Clinton said was a major factor in her loss to Donald Trump.

Weiner wept following his sentencing Monday morning, the Times reported. He must surrender to authorities on Nov. 6, and it is not yet known where he will serve his time.

From upright citizen to inmate: A timeline of Anthony Weiner’s fall

Before he was Carlos Danger, Anthony Weiner was a promising politician who wanted to change New York. Instead, he had a spectacular, scandal-filled fall from grace.

1985: Weiner joined the Washington, D.C., staff of then-U.S. Rep. and current Sen. Chuck Schumer. Three years later, he transferred to Schumer’s Brooklyn office.

1991: At 27, Weiner became the youngest city councilman in New York history. He held the seat until 1998.

1998: Weiner was elected to Congress to fill the seat held by Schumer, who was running for Senate.

2005: Weiner came in second after vying for the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City.

2008: A New York Times article paints Weiner as a demanding boss who went through three chiefs of staff in the span of 18 months and had the highest turnover of any New York rep in the previous six years.

2010: Weiner married Huma Abedin, an aide to Hillary Clinton, who was then Secretary of State under President Barack Obama. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, officiated the nuptials.

2011:

May 27: Weiner tweeted a picture of his lower extremities in just his underwear, which was quickly deleted, but not before it went viral.

May 29: Weiner claimed his account was hacked.

June 6: Weiner admitted to sending the photo and lying about it, but he refuses to step down from Congress.

June 16: He announced his resignation from Congress, which occurs on June 21.

2013:

May 22: After laying fairly low for two years, Weiner seeks absolution – and a second run for Gracie Mansion.

July 22: Carlos Danger is born after it is revealed the mayoral candidate, who was leading in the polls at the time, exchanged graphic messages with a woman named Sydney Leathers, who said Weiner used the Carlos pseudonym.

July 23: Weiner confirmed he will continue his campaign.

Sept. 10: Weiner finished fifth in the Democratic primary.

2016:

Aug. 28: The New York Post revealed photos it claims Weiner sent to another woman, including another crotch shot – with his son by his side.

Aug. 29: Abedin announced her separation from Weiner.

Sept. 21: A 15-year-old girl told the Daily Mail she exchanged graphic text and video messages from Weiner, who admitted to sending the messages, but said he was the victim of a hoax. Federal investigators seized his computer.

Oct. 28: James Comey, then-director of the FBI, reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal after new emails between Clinton, then the Democratic presidential nominee, and Abedin were found on Weiner’s computer.

Nov. 6: Comey said the FBI’s original verdict on Clinton’s emails, which was that she shouldn’t be charged for using the private server, stands. Clinton loses the election to Donald Trump two days later.

2017

May 19: Weiner pleaded guilty in the minor sexting scandal.

Sept. 25: Federal Judge Denise Cote sentences Weiner to 21 months in prison. He is to turn himself in on Nov. 6.