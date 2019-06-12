Cops searching for anti-Semitic spray-painter in Harlem

Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man who they believe spray-painted anti-Semitic statements on the front door of a building in Harlem.

The incident occurred Monday night at around 11:11 p.m, at a medical office located at 119 West 124 Street.

The suspect fled the scene, and police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect, why they say is wanted for criminal mischief in connection to the incident. The NYPD shared surveillance footage of the suspect on social media in hopes someone will come forward with more information.

🚨WANTED for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: on 6/10 at around 11:11 PM this individual spray painted an anti-Semitic statement on the front door of 119 West 124th St in Harlem. The suspect then fled. Anyone with any info or who can identify him, please call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/JRaABBoUip June 12, 2019

Cops described the suspect as a 5'9" Hispanic male, weighing around 200 pounds who was last seen wearing a royal blue Adidas jersey, black jeans, and black boots. He is seen carrying a bag and smoking a cigarette, in surveillance video.

Recently anti-Semitic crimes seem to have become a more common occurrence in New York City, so much so that according to a recent press release from the Mayor's office, hate crimes in the city have increased by 64 percent since last year. Additionally, 60 percent of those incidents have been anti-Semitic hate crimes.

If you or anyone you know has information about the identity of this man, contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn't an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website www.p3tips.com. Everything is confidential.