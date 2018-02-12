Microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted in dogs and cats.

From left, Capt. Mark Gaudioso of the NYPD Patrol Services Bureau, Howard Lawrence, vice president of ASPCA Humane Law Enforcement, and Orson with the microchip scanners that will be deployed at all NYPD precincts. (ASPCA)

Sgt. Kathleen Russell of the NYPD Patrol Services Bureau demonstrates how to use a microchip scanner on Orson, who is adoptable through the ASPCA, on Saturday. (ASPCA)

ASPCA funds microchip scanners for all NYPD precincts to fight animal cruelty. Adoptable dog, Orson, took part in a training seminar on Saturday. (ASPCA)

In its continued effort to help the NYPD fight animal cruelty, the ASPCA is funding pet microchip scanners for all 86 police precincts, including Housing Police Service Areas, across the city, the organization announced Monday.

Microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted in dogs and cats. They include a unique serial number that can be scanned to match a database that will have the pet owner’s contact information, which will help NYPD officers respond more quickly to suspected animal cruelty cases.

“Effectively fighting animal cruelty means equipping law enforcement officers with practical tools as well as comprehensive training, and these scanners will certainly accelerate the process of finding owners and clearing cases,” ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker said in a statement. “As we enter the fifth year of our partnership with the NYPD, I’m inspired by their enthusiasm to use every means available to stop cruelty, rescue victimized animals and bring animal abusers to justice.”

More than 250 NYPD officers attended a pet microchip demonstration featuring Orson, an adoptable dog, at the Police Academy in College Point, Queens, on Saturday.

Held throughout the year by the NYPD and ASPCA, the seminars offer instruction on everything from animal cruelty investigation tactics and laws to blood sports.

More than 2,500 NYPD officers have participated in an animal cruelty investigations training seminar since the ASPCA/NYPD partnership began in 2014. The program enables the NYPD to lead responses to animal cruelty complaints across with city, and the ASPCA to provide direct care for the animal victims, as well as training, veterinary forensics and legal aid for the NYPD.

“With the animal cruelty training and widespread use of these devices, we will be able to accelerate the process of finding owners to assist in our investigations,” said Deputy Chief James Luongo, commanding officer of the NYPD’s Special Investigation Division.

To report suspected animal cruelty, New Yorkers are urged to call 311 or, if a crime is in progress, 911.