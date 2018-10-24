If you want to study at one of the best New York colleges, you should keep your eye on Columbia University, according to an annual study by WalletHub.

In the study, WalletHub compared 1.000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures, like student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes, in order to determine the top-performing schools.

Best New York colleges: The top 5

5. Colgate University, Hamilton NY

Colgate University is a private liberal arts college located in Hamilton Village, Madison County, NY. The school offers 56 undergraduate majors that calumniate in a Bachelor of Arts degree. It’s a small-scaled university well known for giving students a chance to feel recognized and build relationships with their professors.

4. Binghamton University-Suny, Binghamton, NY

Binghamton University-Suny is a public research university with campuses located in Binghamton, Vestal, and Johnson City, NY. It is a large institution with an enrollment of 13,185 undergraduate students with popular majors including Economics, Psychology, and Accounting.

3. Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY

Vassar College is a private, coeducational, liberal arts college located in the town of Poughkeepsie, NY. It's a small institution with an enrollment of 2,405 undergraduate students, but it offers Bachelor degrees in more than 50 majors and features a flexible curriculum designed to promote a breadth of studies.

2.Cornell University, Ithica, NY

Cornell University is a private Ivy League research University located in Ithica, NY. It's a large institution with an enrollment of 14,556 undergraduate students. The university is broadly organized into seven undergraduate colleges and seven graduate divisions at its main Ithaca campus, with each college and division defining its own admission standards and academic programs. They offer popular majors in Biology, Computer Science, and Labor and Industrial Relations.

1. Columbia University

Coming in at number one is Columbia University, a private Ivy League research University located in Upper Manhattan, NYC. Columbia was founded in 1754 and is the oldest college in the state of New York. It is a mid-sized institution with an enrollment of 7,552 undergraduate students. Columbia offers popular majors including Economics, Computer Science, and Political Science and Government.

If none of these colleges or universities seems like the right fit for you, there’s no need to worry. New York State has some of the best colleges in the country. With 64 campuses, the State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the U.S.