The 10 best NYC neighborhoods for bookworms: StreetEasy

New York is a literary hub, that’s for sure, but are some NYC neighborhoods better for bookworms than others? That’s the question StreetEasy aimed to answer with its latest report.

October is National Book Month and in celebration, real estate site StreetEasy took a look at the best New York City neighborhoods for book lovers.

What makes an area stand out in this way amongst all NYC neighborhoods? It’s not about literary hangouts or authors homes. The ranking for the list is a bit more practical to New York readers: StreetEasy broke down which New York City neighborhoods are home to the most bookstores and libraries.

The number of libraries per neighborhood came from New York City open data on library branches, StreetEasy explained, and the bookstore tally was totaled using data provided by Yelp. The index also shares the median asking rent in these New York CIty neighborhoods, so you can judge if it’s worth the cost to be in such close proximity to all those books.

“The neighborhoods that made our list comprise the areas that are closest to the largest amount of bookstores and public libraries, making them relatively good places for residents who prioritize easy access to book-friendly amenities," said StreetEasy Data Analyst Nancy Wu. "It didn’t surprise us that these neighborhoods are also situated near convenient public transportation options and other points of interest like parks or coffee shops, which can be great places for bibliophiles to spend a quiet afternoon getting lost in a new book."

StreetEasy said this neighborhood ranking was inspired by its partnership with Books on the Subway and five local bookstores for National Book Month.

Throughout October, “book ninjas” will leave books on the New York City subway for anyone to take home and read, with the hopes that the reader put it back in a subway station or train when they’re finished for another straphanger to enjoy.

Books on the Subway has been providing New Yorkers with train reads since 2013, but StreetEasy says this National Book Month will have the biggest book drops in the program’s history. The StreetEasy collaboration will allow Books on the Subway to provide five times its usual amount of books to straphangers, the site said, so even if you don’t live in one of the best New York City neighborhoods for bookworms, you might still be able to find some novels near you.

Top 10 New York City neighborhoods for bookworms

Williamsburg: 7 bookstores, 6 libraries (median asking rent: $3,000; median recorded sale price: $995,000)

Upper East Side: 7 bookstores, 4 libraries (median asking rent: $2,975; median recorded sale price: $1,160,000)

Midtown: 7 bookstores, 3 libraries (median asking rent: $3,934; median recorded sale price: $1,450,000)

Upper West Side: 5 bookstores, 4 libraries (median asking rent: $3,387; median recorded sale price: $1,225,000)

Central Harlem: 1 bookstore, 5 libraries (median asking rent: $2,520; median recorded sale price: $744,0000

Lower East Side: 2 bookstores, 4 libraries (median asking rent: $3,250; median recorded sale price: $1,100,000)

Flatiron: 5 bookstores, 1 library (median asking rent: $4,725; median recorded sale price: $1,650,000)

Chelsea: 5 bookstores, 1 library (median asking rent: $4,035; median recorded sale price: $1,155,000)

Park Slope: 3 bookstores, 2 libraries (median asking rent: $2,900; median recorded sale price $1,335,000)

West Village: 4 bookstores, 1 library (median asking rent: $3,885; median asking sale price: $1,878,125)