Diners beware: These NYC neighborhoods have the most health code violations

A recent study sheds light on which neighborhoods offer the safest, cleanest eateries.

According to Renthop.com, the majority of Manhattan restaurants — 9,188, or approximately 93 percent of restaurants — scored an A from the city's Department of Health, with StuyTown coming out on top. Washintgon Heights and North landed on the bottom of the list, with nearly 16 percent, or 19 restaurants out of 121, scoring a B or C.

The Bronx, however, comes in last when it comes to keeping up with health code standards. Althought all NYC boroughs have over 90 percent of their eateries graded A, the Bronx only has 9.1 percent of establishments graded B or C. That's 1.8 percent higher than the city average, according to Renthop.

Here are the best neighborhoods to eat within each borough:

Manhattan: Stuyvesant Town-Cooper Village

Brooklyn: West Brighton

Queens: Lindenwood-Howard Beach

Staten Island: Oakwood-Oakwood beach

Bronx: Co-Op City

If you’re looking for what the best area is for certain types of food, the study covered that as well and here’s where to get the best of the best.

• Flushing, Queens – 122 Grade A Chinese restaurants.

• South Ozone Park, Queens – 39 Grade A Caribbean restaurants

• Midtown-Midtown East, Manhattan – 51 Grade A Japanese restaurants

• Borough Park, Brooklyn – 42 Grade A Jewish/Kosher restaurants

• Murray Hill, Queens – 75 Grade A Korean restaurants

• Jackson Heights, Queens – 46 Grade A Latin restaurants

• Bay Ridge, Brooklyn – 14 Grade A Middle Eastern restaurants

• Greenpoint, Brooklyn – 10 Grade A Polish restaurants

Now on the flip side, here are the lowest-graded neighborhoods:

Bronx: Highbridge

Brooklyn: Rugby-Remsen Village

Manhattan: Washington Heights North

Queens: Ozone Park

Staten Island: Grymes Hill-Clifton-Fox Hills

As of September 5, the study reports that 654 restaurants have been closed for violations discovered during inspections. When it comes to food, certain violations are a little more unsettling. Apparently violations involving mice and roaches have shown an increase.

The study shows that these are the worst offenders for vermin and roach-related health concerns from 2016 to September 2019:

1. Grand Sichuan (229 9th Avenue) – Grade B, 17 violations in total. Recently inspected on 05/22/2019.

2. Greenwood Quality Bakery (111-02 Liberty Avenue, Jaimaca) – Grade C, 16 violations in total. Recently inspected on 05/08/2019.

3. Grace Before Meal Roti Shop (3113 Church Avenue, Brooklyn) – Grade A, 15 violations in total. Recently inspected on 06/13/2019.

4. Nest Restaurant & Bar (125-17 101st Avenue, Jaimaca) – Grade B,15 violations in total. Recently inspected on 01/15/2019.

5. Carol’s Bun (139 East Broadway) – Grade B, 15 violations in total. Recently inspected on 06/06/2019.

6. Hong Kong House (23-07 Steinway Street, Queens) – Grade A, 15 violations in total. Recently inspected on 01/07/2019.

7. Golden Punjab Indian Restaurant (130-02 101st Avenue, Jaimaca) – Grade A, 15 violations in total. Recently inspected on 05/02/2019.

8. El Mexicano Bar & Restaurant (4503 5th Avenue) – Grade B, 15 violations in total. Recently inspected on 12/26/2018.

9. Anka Grill (642 Lexington Avenue) – Grade B, 15 violations in total. Recently inspected on 05/13/2019.

10. Hot Bagels (4706 Avenue N) – Grade A, 14 violations in total. Recently inspected on 03/07/2018.