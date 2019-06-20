Brooklyn goes 'Beyond The Streets'

Another piece of art at "Beyond The Streets"

An art exhibition opening in Williamsburg this weekend will showcase the work of renowned street artists, and promises a colorfully immersive experience — complete with a functioning tattoo parlor.

“Beyond the Streets” opens Friday, focusing on the urbant art of graffiti. The exhibition will sprawl over two floors in a North Williamsburg waterfront office building, and will feature performances, lectures and a film series.

Curated by Roger Gastman, with co-curators Sacha Jenkins SHR, Evan Pricco and David CHINO Villorente, the exhibition, “…examines the fundamental human need for public self-expression, highlighting artists with roots in graffiti and street art whose work has evolved into highly disciplined studio practices, alongside important cultural figures inspired by these art forms.”

“Beyond The Streets” will showcase over 150 different artists from around the globe, including street art legends such as Shepard Fairey, TAKI 183, Guerrilla Girls, and more.

The show includes a few immersive experiences, including a U.S. debut from Shepard Fairey’s 30th anniversary with "Facing The Giant: 3 Decades of Dissent." The show will also feature a Beastie Boys installation, as well as a functioning tattoo parlor by Bert Krak & Alexis Ross.

Some other must-sees include DABSMYLA’s exhibit, which will be full of floral detail; an exhibit by Bill Barminski, which lets visitors touch and interact with artworks; and José Parlá’s colorful sculpture work.

The show also has a curated gift shop with exclusive items developed specifically for the New York exhibition. It will have some limited-edition items from the artists, and a capsule collection developed with Adidas. Organizers said all proceeds of this collection will go to Harold Hunter Foundation, an action sports charity.

"Beyond The Streets" opens on June 21, and tickets are currently available until July. It is opened Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets will cost those who are 12 and over $25, but if you are bringing a child from 6 to 11 years-old their entry fee is $12, for anyone under age 5, the exhibit is free. It is located 25 Kent Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.