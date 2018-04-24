12-hour blood drive planned for Grand Central Terminal this Thursday

The first 250 donors will get tickets to an upcoming Yankees game in exchange for a pint, the New York Blood Center said.

The New York Blood Center is looking for people who can take a second out of their morning (or evening) commute to donate blood this Thursday, and early birds have a chance at getting Yankees tickets in exchange.

The nonprofit blood bank will host a 12-hour blood drive at Grand Central Terminal on April 26. The first 250 New Yorkers who stop off and spare a pint will get tickets to an upcoming Yankees game.

This is the sixth annual blood drive hosted by the New York Blood Center and MTA Metro-North Railroad. It will be set up at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It takes less than an hour to donate, the blood bank says, and appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome.

To be eligible as a donor, you must be 16 years or older (or have parental consent if not), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and meet all U.S. Food & Drug Administration and New York or New Jersey State Department of Health donor criteria. Donors over 76 must either have a doctor’s note on file with the New York Blood Center or bring one in on the day of the drive.

Donors need to bring identification with a photo or signature, as well, and are encouraged to eat and drink before donating.

One donation can save multiple lives, the Blood Center says, and nearly 2,000 donations are needed each day just in New York and New Jersey alone.

Donors with O-negative blood type, also called “universal donors,” are especially encouraged to attend, the blood bank says, as their blood can be used in emergencies. To make an appointment to donate, call (800) 933-2566 or online at nybc.org.