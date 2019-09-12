Body found wrapped in a rug on Harlem street

A Harlem resident stumbled upon a gruesome discovery early Thursday when they came across the body of a dead man, wrapped in a rolled up carpet and tossed among the trash on a curb.

The pedestrian spotted a pair of feet sticking out of a red carpet outside of a Harlem Starbucks on West 145th Street, according to the New York Daily News. The person dialed 911.

Officials were working Thursday to identify the body, which was clothed. NBC reported that the deceased is believed to be approximately in his 20s or 30s, and he was wearing grey pants and a t-shirt. They also stated it is not clear how long he was dead.

Investigators believe the man was likely killed elsewhere, and dumped there.

There were no apparent wounds or bruises on the body. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

ABC reported that near the body, there was a red shopping cart, which is of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has any information about this incident , call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn’t an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website. Everything is confidential.