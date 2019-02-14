Funeral arrangements confirmed for NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen

Funeral arrangements have been announced for New York City Police Department Detective Brian Simonsen, who was killed by friendly fire while responding to a robbery attempt at a T-Mobile store located in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Detective Simonsen, 42, spent 19 years at the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill. A growing memorial has been made outside of the precinct.

On Tuesday, February 12, Detective Simonsen and his partner, Sergeant Matthew Gorman were responding to a call about an armed robbery attempt at the T-Mobile store located at Atlantic Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill. Both detectives were conducting an investigation about a separate case in Richmond Hill, prior to receiving the call about the T-Mobile store being robbed.

Authorities say the suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Ransom pointed a fake gun while approaching the officers and the two detectives. The responding officers fired a total of 42 rounds in 11 seconds in the direction of Ransom and Detective Simonsen was fatally shot in the chest during the gunfire. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Simonsen was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the incident. His partner, Sgt. Gorman was shot in the leg and required surgery. He is expected to survive. Ransom was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital and is in custody.

According to NY1 News, Simonsen fired two shots, while his partner Sgt. Gorman fired 11 times. The NYPD is investigating.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill called the incident “an absolutely tragic case of friendly fire.”

Ransom, who authorities are calling a career criminal because of multiple arrests, was charged with murder even though he was carrying a fake weapon that did not fatally shoot Detective Simonsen.

Simonsen’s body was transported to a funeral home in Mattituck, Long Island.

Funeral arrangements for Detective Simonsen

Services for Detective Simonson will start with a wake from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Additional services will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 20, at 10 a.m at Saint Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays, New York.

The funeral home's website has a message board where visitors can leave a note of sympathy.