Bronx street renamed in honor of slain NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia

The morning after a candlelight vigil was held to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, the street outside the Bronx precinct where she worked will be renamed in her honor.

Join us at 10:00 AM this morning for the First Anniversary Memorial and street renaming ceremony in honor of Detective Miosotis Familia who was killed in the line of duty this day last year. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/6A2EV8nJYI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2018

Familia, 48, was shot in the head in what police dubbed an “unprovoked attack” just after midnight on July 5, 2017, as she sat in a mobile command truck on East 183rd St. in Fordham Heights with her partner. The command unit had been in the area for several months due to an uptick in gang-related shootings, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said last year.

Shooter Alexander Bonds, a 34-year-old parolee, fled the scene on foot and was shot and killed after pulling a revolver on NYPD officers in pursuit. A bystander was also shot in the melee.

Familia, a mother of three, was a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and just three weeks prior to her death had asked to work the overnight shift to spend time with her family, which included her children, Genesis, 20, and 12-year-old twins Delilah and Peter, for the summer, the New York Daily News reported.

Wednesday’s late-night vigil was the first of three events to honor slain NYPD Officer Familia, who was posthumously promoted to detective.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, a memorial mass took place at World Changes Church on Grand Concourse, just blocks away from where Famila was shot — and where thousands attended her funeral services last year, which took place 12 years to the day she joined the NYPD.

The street outside the 46th Precinct where Det. Familia had worked will be renamed in her honor at noon.

“We miss Miosotis tremendously, and the impact of her murder will never be forgotten by anyone who wears a uniform in New York City,” O’Neill said in a 4th of July message to the NYPD Wednesday.

Familia was the first female NYPD officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since 1984.

#HappeningNow: While most sleep, we gather in the Bronx at the @NYPD46Pct to remember NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia who was murdered 1 year ago today. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/9hTHUvFUJe — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2018