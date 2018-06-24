Bronx teen dies after being attacked with machete

A 15-year-old Bronx boy is dead after being slashed in the neck by a machete in front of a neighborhood bodega.

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was reportedly attacked on Wednesday, June 20 around 11:40 p.m. outside of the store located at East 183rd and Bathgate Avenue in the Tremont section.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a fight broke out in front of the store after the Bronx teen was dragged outside. During the altercation, Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed in the neck. The 15-year-old then attempted to run on foot to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Before he could make it a block away to the hospital the Bronx teen collapsed and died on the sidewalk.

According to Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s mother, her son said he was going downstairs on Wednesday night to repay a friend some money. She is unsure about how he ended up at the bodega, a block away from their home.

On Thursday, following the teen’s death his family came together at the scene of the crime, both mourning their loss and trying to figure out what happened.

“All I can say was that he was a good kid," sister Genesis Collado-Feliz said. "He just played Playstation. He played Fortnite. He played 2K, like every 15-year-old. He asked me for advice with girls."

Genesis Collado-Feliz also shared that her brother had recently been hanging around with an older crowd.

Police have reportedly secured video footage of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s brutal murder and are looking for six males who are seen in the video fleeing the scene in a white car.

BREAKING — new video of suspects in brutal knife attack that killed 15-year-old boy in The Bronx. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz bled to death in the street a block from his home. Call Crime Stoppers 1-800-577-TIPS https://t.co/s3DFgr96sT pic.twitter.com/irSmCc31Yr — Derick Waller🏳️‍🌈 (@wallerABC7) June 22, 2018

Since Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s death, his family has called for a boycott of the bodega as they cannot believe the employees did not assist the Bronx teen when he was confronted inside the store and dragged out.

Police continue to investigate with several rumors and reports stating that Guzman-Feliz’s death could be gang related and an unfortunate case of mistaken identity.