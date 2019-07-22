Thousands without power due to Brooklyn blackout

Con Edison is again under fire for a massive blackout that impacted thousands of New Yorkers, this time striking Brooklyn.

More than 50,000 ConEd customers lost power late Sunday as a crippling heat wave scorched the city, leaving people across the borough not only in the dark, but without much-needed air conditioning as temperatures soared around 100 degrees.

"This should not have happened," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, "and we need to make sure it doesn't happen again." De Blasio called for an investigation into Sunday's blackout, which happened after ConEd deliberately cut power to areas in Canarsie, Flatlands, Mill Basin and Bergen Beach.

As of Monday morning, 33,000 customers had power restored, but the remaining customers were still dealing with outages, Con Ed said.

In a heated press conference on Monday, De Blasio went so far as to suggest ConEd step aside in its job of providing power to New York City.

“If Con Ed cannot answer us — why these things are happening and what they’re going to do differently to stop them — then why are we depending on a private company for something so vital?” the mayor asked. "We don't depend on a private company for water or for policing or for fire protection... If they can't handle the job, it's time to look at new alternatives.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday also tore into the electric company.

"We have been through this situation with Con Ed time and again, and they should have been better prepared – period," Cuomo said in a statement. "This was not a natural disaster; there is no excuse for what has happened in Brooklyn."

Cuomo said he was deploying 200 state troopers, 100 generators and 50 light towers to help Brooklyn with the crisis. The state will also widen its investigation into a July 13 blackout in Manhattan to include Sunday's outages in Brooklyn, Cuomo said.

In that blackout, much of Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side saw power outages due to an issue with a transmission line. At its peak, the number of customers without power reached approximately 72,000, and subway service was disrupted on the A, C, D, F and M lines.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brooklynites were outraged over the power outage. "Since you voluntarily cut my power off 12 hours ago and still haven't restored it, will I be reimbursed for the refrigerator full of f—ing food that will be going in the trash?" tweeted Jason Solomon.

Since you voluntarily cut my power off 12 hours ago and still haven't restored it, will I be reimbursed for the refrigerator full of fucking food that will be going in the trash? — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) July 22, 2019

ConEd expected to have power restored to all remaining customers by Monday afternoon.