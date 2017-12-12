Brooklyn brewer receives cease and desist over Beyoncé-inspired beer

Luckily, the German pilsner wasn’t, ahem, irreplaceable — it’ll now be called Kätariná after its owner and brewer.

‘Ask and Bey shall receive,’ Lineup Brewing wrote on Facebook about renaming the German pilsner inspired by Beyoncé after receiving a cease and desist. (Facebook/Lineup Brewing)

A beer honoring Beyoncé that was created by a female brewer in Brooklyn was, alas, not a perfect duet as the brewery received a cease-and-desist letter from Queen Bey’s people, Pitchfork reported.

Lineup Brewing owner Katarina Martinez created Bïeryoncé in the singer’s honor after she missed one of the singer’s concerts even though she had tickets, she told Pitchfork.

“As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her, so I thought I’d pay homage,” she said. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!”

According to Lineup Brewing’s Facebook page, Bïeryoncé was released last week and was the brewery’s first canned brew.

But luckily the one-time batch isn’t irreplaceable, as it will now be called Kätariná to honor its “badass female brewer and owner,” the company wrote on Facebook Monday.

“We’re still huge Beyoncé fans,” it added.

